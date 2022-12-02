Momen reaches Assam to attend Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022

A Bangladesh delegation, led by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, has reached Silchar in Assam, India Friday to attend the "Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022" taking place on 2-3 December.

The delegation crossed the Shewla Land Port at Sylhet border this morning.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen and the other members of the Bangladesh delegation were welcomed by the Indian authority at Sutarkandi Intergrated Check Post (ICP), reads a foreign ministry press release.

After reaching Sutarkandi border in India, the foreign minister expressing his deep satisfaction said, "After 50 years, I am priviledged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and we are pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us."

Thanking Indian authority, Momen said, "They were very warm and friendly and my delegation felt at home."

"This is a historic event as two neighbours can get together in an atmosphere of hopes and aspirations," FM Momen added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is invited as the chief guest at the events organised on the occasion of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival being held at at Silchar, Assam.

The inaugural session of the festival is scheduled to be held on Friday evening followed by cultural programme.

On the second day of the festival (Saturday), a number of events titled – Panel Discussion on Trade and Commerce, Tribal & Culinary Festival, Panel Discussion on "Our Rivers, Our Water, Our Climate," Festival of Language & Literature, etc are scheduled to be held.

Among the members of Bangladesh delegation, Parliament Whip Iqbalur Rahim; lawmakers Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Mohibur Rahman Manik; former Foreign Secretary Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury; business leaders, political dignitaries and media representatives from Sylhet are attending the festival.