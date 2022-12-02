Momen reaches Assam to attend Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Momen reaches Assam to attend Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:33 pm
Photo: MoFA
Photo: MoFA

A Bangladesh delegation, led by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, has reached Silchar in Assam, India Friday to attend the "Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022" taking place on 2-3 December. 

The delegation crossed the Shewla Land Port at Sylhet border this morning.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen and the other members of the Bangladesh delegation were welcomed by the Indian authority at Sutarkandi Intergrated Check Post (ICP), reads a foreign ministry press release.

After reaching Sutarkandi border in India, the foreign minister expressing his deep satisfaction said, "After 50 years, I am priviledged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and we are pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us."

Thanking Indian authority, Momen said, "They were very warm and friendly and my delegation felt at home." 

"This is a historic event as two neighbours can get together in an atmosphere of hopes and aspirations," FM Momen added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is invited as the chief guest at the events organised on the occasion of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival being held at at Silchar, Assam.

The inaugural session of the festival is scheduled to be held on Friday evening followed by cultural programme. 

On the second day of the festival (Saturday), a number of events titled – Panel Discussion on Trade and Commerce, Tribal & Culinary Festival, Panel Discussion on "Our Rivers, Our Water, Our Climate," Festival of Language & Literature, etc are scheduled to be held.

Among the members of Bangladesh delegation, Parliament Whip Iqbalur Rahim; lawmakers Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Mohibur Rahman Manik; former Foreign Secretary Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury; business leaders, political dignitaries and media representatives from Sylhet are attending the festival.

 

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Assam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

51m | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

51m | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

2h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill