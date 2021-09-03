Momen proposes joint climate event during COP26 to bolster cooperation among vulnerable nations

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called for hosting a joint event between the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and COP26 to strengthen climate cooperation among the climate-vulnerable nations, including Bangladesh.

He recently discussed the matter during an official meeting with COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma, read a press release.

The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is scheduled to be held in November this year.

Momen also proposed an expansion of the bilateral climate relations between Bangladesh and the UK through the transfer of green technology, promoting green investment, and supporting climate mitigation projects.

At the meeting, Momen briefed Alok Sharma on the COP26 agenda for Bangladesh focusing on the proposed CVF-COP26 Leaders' Summit under the presidency of Bangladesh.

Alok Sharma assured Bangladesh of the UK's continued support for its climate initiatives to build a clean and green future.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem accompanied Dr Momen to the talk along with other senior members of the minister's delegation.

Later on the day, Dr Momen delivered a climate talk at the UK's foremost think tank Chatham House, calling for global solidarity and political commitment to combat climate challenges.

Mentioning Bangladesh's various initiatives including the "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan Decade 2030" and Bangladesh's self-financed $450 million Climate Change Trust Fund, the minister said that the visionary leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been pursuing a low carbon development path although Bangladesh is a minimal emitter.

During the meeting, the minister noted that the Rohingyas posed a grave threat to the environment in southeastern Bangladesh and called for UK's support in repatriating them to their own country, Myanmar.

High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem gave her welcome speech at the dialogue, organised jointly by Bangladesh High Commission and Chatham House and attended by Maldives Speaker and Former President and CVF Thematic Ambassador for Ambition Mohamed Nasheed along with several CVF ambassadors, high commissioners, and climate experts.