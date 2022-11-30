Momen proposes Guatemala to sign visa waiver agreement

BSS
30 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
30 November, 2022

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday proposed Guatemala to explore the possibility to sign a visa waiver agreement for the diplomatic and official passport holders between the two countries.

He made the proposal when his Guatemalan counterpart Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores made a telephone call to him, a foreign ministry press release said here.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen also proposed to ease the Guatemalan visa application process for Bangladeshi nationals.

Guatemalan foreign minister sought Bangladesh's support, as a member of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee, for Guatemala's nomination of "Holy Week in Guatemala" to inscribe on the UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Dr Momen him of Bangladesh's full support to Guatemala considering the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, the Bangladesh foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, based on similar values and principles.

He expressed Bangladesh's willingness to further strengthen the bilateral ties between two countries.

Momen also encouraged more investors from Guatemala to invest in Bangladesh.

Flores hoped to develop a much stronger relationship with Bangladesh in the coming days.

He also hoped for continuous support from Guatemala in bringing a sustainable and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis by ensuring the urgent return of the forcibly displaced people to their homeland in Myanmar.

The two foreign ministers also reiterated their commitment to work together in the multilateral front to address the global issues like tackling climate change, displacement of people, ensuring sustainable development, among others.

