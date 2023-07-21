Momen pledges Dhaka's all possible support for COP28

Bangladesh

UNB
21 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 08:57 am

Related News

Momen pledges Dhaka's all possible support for COP28

UNB
21 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 08:57 am
Momen pledges Dhaka&#039;s all possible support for COP28

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has assured of all possible support from Bangladesh to the UNFCCC COP28 Presidency, including as a member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) troika.

He made this assurance while meeting with COP28 President-designate and Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, at his office on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister thanked the COP28 President-designate for visiting the country and meeting with government, civil society, and youth representatives.

Dr Al Jaber expressed his profound satisfaction at meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon his arrival.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen stressed that Bangladesh would like to see a concrete outcome on proposed loss and damage fund. The COP28 President-designate shared his optimism about operationalizing the fund during his tenure.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen reiterated the importance of addressing the situation of those displaced due to climate impacts. Global leadership should share the burden of rehabilitating the climate migrants, he added.

The UAE Minister agreed that the issue should be dealt with in the context of loss and damage.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also reiterated that we must save this planet earth and in order to save this planet earth for our future generation, the countries that are responsible for carbon emission and global warming must adopt aggressive Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), so that global temperature remains below 1.5 degree Celsius.

He further stressed that $100 billion financing for climate fund as promised must be arranged.

The Bangladesh Minister commended UAE's initiative of greening the country and offered support with seeds, saplings and human resources to further accelerate the efforts. Dr Al Jaber responded positively to this offer.

The two Ministers also discussed the possibility of deepening cooperation in energy supply and renewable energy.

The UAE Minister proposed undertaking a need assessment in Bangladesh to step up cooperation in these areas.

Both Ministers expressed interest in observing the 50th anniversary of establishing bilateral diplomatic relations in a befitting manner next year.

The COP28 President-designate conveyed the greetings of UAE Foreign minister to Minister Dr Momen. Dr Al Jaber came to Bangladesh today on an 8-hour trip and among other engagements, met with Zayed Sustainability Prize Winners at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was received at the Airport by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / COP28 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

1h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

15h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

22h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

13h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

17h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

23h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers