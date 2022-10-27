Momen misquoted by media: MoFA

UNB
27 October, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:16 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said misleading and baseless news quoting Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sent a wrong message to the people and the government of the US.

Some media outlets ran fake news and scrolls misquoting Momen today after he spoke at the seminar "Sheikh Hasina at the United Nations" organised by the Progressive Columnist Forum of Bangladesh at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

"Following the programme, some media outlets, including television channels, ran news misquoting the foreign minister saying – 'the US economy cannot function without war, the US is a war-mongering country, war keeps the US economy going, and Taiwan next for the US when the Ukraine war ends," the foreign ministry said.

The US thrives on war, and the country is always setting the stage for war. Such misleading and baseless news quoting Momen sent a wrong message to the people and the government of the US, the ministry said. "This is very unfortunate and unexpected."

The foreign ministry requested the media outlets to retract the news and run the correct version of Momen's statement.

