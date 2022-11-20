Momen meets British counterpart James Cleverly in Manama

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met with his British counterpart James Cleverly Saturday (19 November) at the sidelines of the second day of the 18th IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

They discussed a number of issues of mutual interest including climate change, human rights, social justice, democracy, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Rohingya crisis.

Momen congratulated Cleverly on his reappointment as the foreign secretary of the UK and recalled the support that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman received from the UK, particularly from the then Conservative Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Both the foreign ministers also reaffirmed the excellent relations between Bangladesh and the UK based on shared values, beliefs, and cultures of the people of both nations.

During the meeting, the British foreign secretary expressed deep appreciation to Bangladesh for continuing to provide all necessary means of support to the displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar, and reiterated UK's continued commitment to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The two ministers also underscored the urgent need for a quick resolution of the Russia-Ukraine War to restore regional peace, security, and stability as well as global energy and food supply chains.

During the meeting, Momen reiterated his appreciation to the British Government for the mutual support and cooperation on numerous multilateral issues in international forums and invited Secretary Cleverly to visit Bangladesh at the earliest opportunity.