Momen to lead Bangladesh in UN Ocean Conference

Bangladesh

BSS
29 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Momen to lead Bangladesh in UN Ocean Conference

Momen is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Mr Joao Gomes Cravinho and inaugurate the chancery building of the Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon

BSS
29 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to arrive in Portuguese capital Lisbon on Thursday to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the 2nd UN Ocean Conference 2022. 
 
Bangladesh foreign minister is expected to make the country statement at the plenary session and to participate in the interactive dialogues on the sidelines of the conference, a foreign ministry press release said today. 
 
Momen is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Mr Joao Gomes Cravinho and inaugurate the chancery building of the Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon. 
 
The 2nd UN Ocean Conference was kicked off on Tuesday in Lisbon with an aim to address many of the challenges through structural transformations and science-based innovative solutions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal-14 which are conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources. 
 
Portugal and Kenya are co-hosting this global conference this year.
 
Portuguese President Dr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta co-chaired the opening high-level plenary session, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to unite to tackle the ocean emergency. 
 
The secretary general also stressed the need to preserve and protect the ocean and safeguard peoples' lives and livelihood.
 
Bangladesh foreign ministry's secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal Tarik Ahsan participated in the both plenary session and interactive dialogue titled "Addressing Marine Pollution" on the opening day. 
 
On Wednesday, the Bangladesh delegation participated in another interactive dialogue titled "Promoting and strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies, in particular for Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries" as well as the plenary session where leaders around the globe made interventions.
 

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

3h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

7h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

8h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

49m | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

2h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

2h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture