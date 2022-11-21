Momen, Lavrov want to take Dhaka-Moscow relations to greater heights

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Momen, Lavrov want to take Dhaka-Moscow relations to greater heights

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:56 pm
Momen, Lavrov want to take Dhaka-Moscow relations to greater heights

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have expressed desire to take the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia to greater heights.

During the telephone conversation on Monday (21 November), Lavrov told Momen that he had to cancel his visit to Dhaka.

Lavrov was supposed to be in Bangladesh from 23 to 24 November to attend a minister-level meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

He expressed his regret over the phone for cancelling due to schedule complications and said he will come to Bangladesh soon.

Momen highlighted the role of the Soviet Union in the independence war of Bangladesh and said that Bangladesh will always remember it with gratitude.

He sought the Russian minister's cooperation for the repatriation of the Rohingyas. In reply, Lavrov assured Momen that he will have a talk with Myanmar in this regard.

Among other things, the two ministers also discussed the cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia in the United Nations and other international organisations.

The Russian foreign minister greeted the Bangladesh prime minister on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Momen thanked Russia for its cooperation with Bangladesh in the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and invited Russian President Putin to visit Bangladesh on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Top News

AK Abdul Momen / Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Russia-Bangladesh relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

8m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'