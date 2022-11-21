Momen, Lavrov want to take Dhaka-Moscow relations to greater heights

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have expressed desire to take the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia to greater heights.

During the telephone conversation on Monday (21 November), Lavrov told Momen that he had to cancel his visit to Dhaka.

Lavrov was supposed to be in Bangladesh from 23 to 24 November to attend a minister-level meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

He expressed his regret over the phone for cancelling due to schedule complications and said he will come to Bangladesh soon.

Momen highlighted the role of the Soviet Union in the independence war of Bangladesh and said that Bangladesh will always remember it with gratitude.

He sought the Russian minister's cooperation for the repatriation of the Rohingyas. In reply, Lavrov assured Momen that he will have a talk with Myanmar in this regard.

Among other things, the two ministers also discussed the cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia in the United Nations and other international organisations.

The Russian foreign minister greeted the Bangladesh prime minister on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Momen thanked Russia for its cooperation with Bangladesh in the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and invited Russian President Putin to visit Bangladesh on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.