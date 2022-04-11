Momen invites more Japanese investments to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen invited more Japanese investments to Bangladesh, particularly in emerging sectors like blue economy, automobiles, ICT, pharmaceuticals, light engineering and electronics.

He also mentioned Japan as a household name in Bangladesh and largest bilateral development partner.

"Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and against war. Where there is war be it Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or Libya there is collateral damage of life and property which we are witnessing in Ukraine. Bangladesh sheltered Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and supported action for humanitarian access in Ukraine," Momen said during a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart HAYASHI Yoshimasa at the Japanese Foreign Ministry on 10 April.

The meeting, lasted for about an hour, was their first official meeting after Minister HAYASHI took office in November 2021.

The meeting was held at the backdrop of the two friendly countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, reads a press release.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen expressed his satisfaction at the various events held for the celebration of the auspicious occasion. He stated to work closely with the Foreign Minister of Japan to take forward the excellent bilateral relations.

The Japanese foreign minister underscored that with the economic propensity of Bangladesh more Japanese companies will be attracted to invest in Bangladesh and agreed to cooperate more in blue economy, ICT and pharmaceuticals to advance bilateral economic relations.

In response to Foreign Minister Momen's request to provide more scholarships and skill development training to the young population, who are quick learner and diligent, Foreign Minister Hayashi stated that Japan would continue to provide scholarships and skill development to Bangladesh in human resource development.

Foreign Minister Momen also acknowledged the vaccine provisions by Japan which has helped Bangladesh, which so far has efficiently managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the two foreign ministers discussed important regional and international development.

Bangladesh placed the issue of Rohingya problem and steps taken so far including relocation of 30,000 Rohingyas voluntarily to Bhashan Char.

Bangladesh also thanked Japan who has come forward to assist Bangladesh as well as for her persistent commitment. Bangladesh sought more involvement of Japan for an early solution to the problem.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi responded that Japan would continue to assist Bangladesh as repatriation is very important to resolve the issue.

On his turn, Minister HAYASHI raised situations in Ukraine, North Korea and in the Indo-Pacific and sought Bangladesh's understanding and cooperation.

The foreign ministers discussed the climate change issue and its impact on vulnerable countries like Bangladesh. They agreed to work together on global issues.

Foreign Minister Momen sought Japan's support for the Regional Adaptation Center in Bangladesh. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed future candidacy at various multilateral forum and reiterated to extend support to each other's candidatures.

Foreign Minister Momen extended an invitation to Minister HAYASHI to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time to which he agreed to consider.

The frank and cordial meeting ended with exchange of gifts.

Bangladesh Ambassador to TokyoShahabuddin Ahmed; Deputy Chief of Mission Shah Asif Rahman and Director (Foreign Minister's Office) Md Emdadul Islam Chowdhury attended the meeting with the foreign minister.

It may be mentioned that Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was on transit in Tokyo for several hours and left for Palau Saturday afternoon to participate in the Ocean Conference to be held on 11-15 April 2022.