Momen holds bilateral meetings with FMs of Austria, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey

Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen met his counterparts from Austria, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey during his one-day visit to Turkey on Saturday for attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In the bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Dr Momen discussed the issue of Rohingya crisis in detail and invited him to visit Bangladesh.

The Turkish FM, at the time, assured to continue to support the cause of the Rohingyas and said that he is willing to visit Bangladesh soon at a mutually convenient time.

Both ministers agreed to work together for a bilateral visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Bangladesh within this year.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed the issue of joint celebration of the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries during the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart.

The two ministers also discussed the ways to further augment bilateral relations.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Momen also had a meeting with the Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev Aitbaevich where the potential of increasing trade, connectivity, and people to people contact between the two countries were discussed.

Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) also called on Foreign Minister Momen.

During the meeting, the Executive Director of CICA explained the recent activities of the inter-government organization while Dr Momen emphasised the importance of a peaceful and stable Asia for a prosperous Asia. He was of the view that the role of CICA, where Bangladesh is a member, should play an active role in this regard.