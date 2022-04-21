Momen for greater unity, cooperation to face global challenges

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon all for greater unity and cooperation worldwide to face all global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not wise to consider any political interest in the global distribution of Covid vaccines for the sake of humanity, he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks while presenting a keynote paper in a distinguished lecture series on "Post Covid-19 World Order: Global Initiatives, Strategies and Imperatives" at Singapore National University in Singapore on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said.

In his lecture, Dr Momen described different measures taken by the Bangladesh government to tackle the pandemic successfully.

He said it was only possible to procure Covid jabs for such a huge population from different parts of the world due to the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh also made success in proper distribution of vaccines and inoculated masses up to the grassroots level.

In his paper, Dr Momen also presented his opinions on possible socio-economic and political aspects of the post-Covid world order.

Professor of South Asian Studies of National University of Singapore Iqbal Sebia moderated the lecture.