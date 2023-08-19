Momen extends condolences over recent floods in India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:25 pm

Momen extends condolences over recent floods in India

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed sincere condolences over the floods affecting thousands in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India.

Dr Momen said, in a condolence message sent to his Indian counterpart, "I am deeply saddened to learn the tragic incident of the loss of valuable lives and substantial damage caused by flash floods, landslides and the collapse of a temple triggered by heavy rains in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India."

He said, "We appreciate the efforts made by the Government of India in mobilising the rescue operations promptly and assisting those affected by the disaster."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and for the departed souls who lost their lives in this natural disaster. We also wish for a safe rescue of the devotees who remain trapped in the temple and pray for the quick recovery of those who have sustained injuries," Momen added. 

Expressing solidarity with the Government and the people of India, Momen said, "we sincerely hope that India will soon overcome the difficult situation."

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / India Flood

