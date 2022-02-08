Momen for extending cooperation with South Sudan in agriculture, pharma and IT

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has suggested extending cooperation with South Sudan in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT sectors.

Dr Momen made the suggestion during a meeting with a high-level delegation of the government of South Sudan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday (7 February), said a press release.

During the meeting both sides discussed various matters of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and South Sudan.

Secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mashfi Binte Shams and other high officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen suggested that both countries may extend cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT sectors.

He also opined that establishing contract farming by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in South Sudan including agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture might be mutually beneficial. He suggested that South Sudan can get ships and barges fabricated in Bangladesh through joint collaboration.

The South Sudanese side appreciated Bangladesh's engagement in South Sudan, especially in infrastructure building and rehabilitation areas apart from participation in peacekeeping. The South Sudanese delegation underlined the scope of cooperation between the two countries in health, education, IT and ICT, social development, agriculture, education, climate change and UN peace-keeping areas.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan mentioned that Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan are playing a valuable role in maintaining peace and security.

Dr Momen proposed that the South Sudanese government may send their military officers at the peace training institute of Bangladesh and also at our Military Academy. He requested the South Sudanese delegation to extend support for solution of the Rohingya crisis by means of safe and dignified return of the Rohingya populations to their homeland, the press release added.

Both sides also identified that cooperation may be established in sectors like dredging and river management.

Momen also proposed that both sides may conclude agreements in the areas like agriculture including contract farming, visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

It was agreed that draft agreements from Bangladesh side would be forwarded to the South Sudanese side for their consideration.

The South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed thanks for the warm reception extended to them by the Bangladesh government.

Earlier, the visiting delegation also met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at his office. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and focused on identifying the potential avenues of cooperation.

The delegation arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning. The South Sudanese delegation will also meet the Minister of Agriculture, Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Secretary of Ministry of Industries during their stay in Dhaka.

They will also visit agricultural projects, nursing institutions, and a few manufacturing industries in Bangladesh.