Momen for devising global health strategy to deal with future pandemics

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Momen for devising global health strategy to deal with future pandemics

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:09 am
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen stressed on devising a global health strategy that will prepare the world better for any future pandemic. 

He underscored the need to create a playbook where the countries will be ready to respond immediately to future health threats. 

The minister said these while speaking at the opening session of the COVID-19 Global Action Plan (GAP) Ministerial held in New York on Friday (23 September), reads a press release.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno and Botswana Foreign Minister Dr Lemogang Kwape jointly convened the ministerial, aiming at bringing together partners to maintain and strengthen political will to address COVID-19 challenges. 

Foreign ministers from several countries, including from Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, and director general of WHO participated in the meeting. High level delegates from a number of countries, including France, Indonesia, Germany, UK, India, Norway, Italy, and South Korea also joined. 

Momen highlighted that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh was a standout success in COVID-19 response. 

He said that Bangladesh was open to share its COVID-19 management experience, which had been centered around saving lives, supporting livelihoods- especially of the most vulnerable ones, and posting quick economic recovery.  

Stressing further on the global partnership and concerted efforts, the foreign minister lauded the multilateral processes, including initiatives like ACT-A and COVAX under WHO that played important role in making vaccines and other COVID materials available. 

However, he reminded that the pandemic was not over yet, and vaccination needed to continue. 

To this effect, Momen reiterated that vaccines should be declared global public goods and distributed without discrimination.

He also emphasised on the need of sustained and significant injection of fund for capacity-building of health sector, especially in lower income countries and welcomed the formation of the financial intermediary fund at the World Bank to complement investments in prevention, preparedness and response (PPR).

A joint statement was issued at the end of the ministerial with concrete recommendations and ways forward. It highlighted the state of the global response to COVID-19 in line with six core lines of efforts and the role of foreign ministries to enhance political will and coordination. 

The joint statement underscored the importance of enhanced coordination among GAP partners to fill remaining gaps in the pandemic response, and build better health security to prevent, prepare for, and respond to future health threats.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

3h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

12h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

17h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

22h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh