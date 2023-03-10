Momen denounces 40 world leaders' appeal for Prof Yunus

Bangladesh

UNB
10 March, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:29 am

Related News

Momen denounces 40 world leaders' appeal for Prof Yunus

UNB
10 March, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:29 am
Momen denounces 40 world leaders&#039; appeal for Prof Yunus

Foreign Minister  AK Abdul Momen on Thursday questioned intentions of some people who are talking against Bangladesh and its leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noting that to them "grapes are sour."

"It does not matter much. It's unrealistic and not objective," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when a reporter sought his comment on an appeal by 40 world leaders regarding Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The global leaders expressed their "deep concerns for the well-being" of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The letter also appeared as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Momen said Bangladesh is a role model of development and the world acknowledged this.

He said PM Hasina is a very determined and courageous lady and those people are in a mission to minus her so that an instability can be created here.

Highlighting his engagements in New Delhi during G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, Momen said, "We are very pleased. India has done a very good and unique job."

He said Bangladesh conveyed the G20 countries that "We are a peace-loving country. We don't want war. We want peace. Stop this war. Poor people and poor countries are suffering."

Momen said he also raised bilateral issues during a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart  S Jaishankar.

"We told them to keep the commitment on border issues," he said.

Momen said India will send diesel to Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on March 18.

Top News

AK Abdul Momen / Dr Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

15h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

14h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

3h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

4h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

8h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters