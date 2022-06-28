Momen demands apology, compensation from Padma Bridge slanderers 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has demanded apology and compensation from those who have made defamatory accusations of corruption in the construction of Padma Bridge.

"These allegations are totally fabricated," he said while speaking at a seminar organised by the Foreign Ministry at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday (28 June).

"Those who have slandered us and mentally tortured us, our character values ... especially Moshiur (financial adviser), Mosharraf Hossain (former bridge secretary), they are incorruptible. We have known these people all our lives; they're like our big brothers," he added.

"I think the slanderers should now seek apology and be compensated for their remarks," said the minister.

"We tend to think whatever foreigners say is true. Many of our scholars who jump on the bandwagon of foreigners should probably realise that their words aren't always reliable," he said.

He advised people to refrain from indulging those who veer from facts.

He said, "One of the great achievements of the Padma Bridge is that we will not tolerate insults. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resilience has brought our nation to great heights."

Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, former secretary Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan also spoke at the event.