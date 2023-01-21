Momen defends diplomat rejected by Vienna as Bangladesh’s ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:36 pm

AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen defended diplomat Md Tauhidul Islam whose appointment as the ambassador of Bangladesh in Vienna has been rejected by the Austrian government.

The minister told reporters in Sylhet after inaugurating the excavation work of the Surma River, "Touhid's colleagues at the foreign ministry are behind the rejection of his appointment. But I will defend him."

He also said that the media in Bangladesh behaves like the people who never wish for other's well-being.

"He is a very brilliant officer and posted in Singapore as our ambassador. We wanted to move him to Vienna," said the minister.

Momen said, "He placed first in the administrative exam in the whole country. Now, the ministry people and his friends are trying to drag him down. He has enemies. When he was the consul general in Milan, his enemies tried to make a scam. He was suspended then. But after an investigation he was proved innocent."

"Now there is a group against him for sure. Otherwise how does the media get all the news?" he further added.

According to sources, the Austrian government refused to accept the appointment of Tauhidul as the ambassador of Bangladesh in Vienna recently.

Later, AK Abdul Momen wrote a letter to the foreign minister of that country requesting to accept Tauhidul. But that didn't work either.

Earlier, in 2013, while working as the consul general in Milan, Italy, Tauhidul Islam was accused of disrespectful behaviour with a female colleague.

Sources said Vienna is not accepting Touhidul as an ambassador in view of that complaint.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

