Momen comes down heavily on ‘foreigners talking about democracy in Bangladesh’

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday came down heavily on "foreigners talking about democracy and elections in Bangladesh" – saying that there are flaws in democracy everywhere.

He, however, reiterated Bangladesh's efforts in addressing the weaknesses, if there is any.

The foreign minister said that Bangladesh struggled and made sacrifices to establish democracy and does not need advice from outside.

"We remain vocal when we see injustice. That is Bangladesh," said the foreign minister.

Momen made the remarks during a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when his attention was drawn to US Ambassador Peter Haas' repeated comments on democracy in Bangladesh and the upcoming national election.

The minister said, "Foreigners make comments when they are approached by the media here. You should come to us instead of going to them (with questions)."