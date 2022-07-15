Momen in Cambodia on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is now in Cambodia on a two-day official visit.

He was received at Phnom Penh International Airport by Koy Kuong, secretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Thursday.

During his visit, Momen will meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

He will discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations with Cambodia and regional cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cambodia is the current ASEAN chair.

Momen is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations on the Padma Bridge and regional connectivity.