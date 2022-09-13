Momen calls for foreign ministers’ forum under South-South Cooperation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:06 pm

Momen emphasised on establishing a forum of development, finance, economic and foreign ministers of South-South Cooperation to explore the potentials of accelerated development. 

The foreign minister made the call during his keynote speech of a virtual roundtable "Our Common Agenda – A Ministerial Dialogue" organized by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation. 

Noting South-South Cooperation was built on the foundation of solidarity, Momen said, global solidarity is needed to find new ways to rebuild the world. And this has to be taken to the next step for national wellbeing, national collective self-reliance and international development goals including the Sustainable Development Goals. 

Global South-South Development Expo 2022 is going from 12~15 September 2022 at Bangkok, Thailand.

He emphasized on the motto of foreign policy of Bangladesh. 

Health, the economic crisis in Covid-19 situation, Ukraine crisis, inflation, supply chain instability, sanction and rate imbalance was focused on his speech. 

He also drew attention to climate and natural disasters of global magnitude.

In the roundtable, Don Pramudwinai, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina and President of the High-level Committee on South-South Cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Rabab Fatima, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States(UNOHRLLS) joined the discussion.

