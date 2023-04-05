Momen to brief Blinken on govt initiatives for fair polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Momen to brief Blinken on govt initiatives for fair polls

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:32 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is due to fly to Washington on Friday upon an invitation by his US counterpart Antony J Blinken to brief him about initiatives taken by the government in Dhaka on holding a fair and transparent national election due to be held at the end of the year or early next year.

"The US is always keen to see a transparent and fair election in Bangladesh, which is also the commitment of the ruling party. In this visit, we will brief them on what are the arrangements we have taken to hold a fair election," Momen told journalists at a book-launching programme at the InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday.

"We have arranged all the institutional preparations required to hold a credible national election. We decided to have a transparent ballot box, biometric ID to check for fake votes, and an independent election commission that will determine how the election will be operated," he added.

However, fair elections are not possible without the help of all political parties, whether they are the ruling or opposition parties, he added.

"It is the opposition parties' responsibility to cooperate in holding a fair election," said the foreign minister.

Bangladesh is the only country in the world that has sacrificed three million lives to uphold democracy and human rights. "So, other nations should not teach us democracy – it is in our blood and vein," he continued.

During the visit, Bangladesh is going to discuss other bilateral issues, including the Rohingya repatriation and ways to increase bilateral trade.

The book titled "The Father of Nation Bangabandhu" is a Japanese Manga Style comic publication written by ME Chowdhury Shameem, founder and president of Scholars Bangladesh Society, and Iwamoto Keita, chief executive officer of Shine Partners Co Ltd.

Addressing the programme, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said that Japanese businessmen, students, and NGO workers will easily know about Bangladesh and Bangabandhu through this book.

Among others, Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of the Bangla Academy; Engineer Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, chairman of Max Group; and Professor Fakrul Alam, director at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty at the University of Dhaka, spoke at the event.

Dilara Afroz Khan Rupa, CEO and co-founder of Scholars Bangladesh Society, moderated the programme.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

4h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

7h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

9h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

12h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka