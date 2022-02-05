Momen for branding Bangladesh to counter propaganda

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged all to project tremendous socio-economic successes of Bangladesh positively in international arena as in recent time different types of propaganda campaigns have been seen against the country.

"Project and brand Bangladesh as a global incubator of value and sustainable economic worth," he said while inaugurating world conference series 2022 at a city hotel.

The foreign minister said economic and public diplomacy play a cardinal role in formulating and executing the Bangladesh's foreign policy and "the essential thrust of our economic diplomacy must be to enhance the image of the country".

"Our desire is to establish "Bangladesh" itself as a brand," he said adding that Bangladesh needs to have solid brand equity and brand preference as a destination.

"We wish to connect the agile minds and the nimble hands of the Bangladesh youth - men and women - to the global supply solutions," he said adding that Bangladesh peacekeepers have earned a brand name in the UN peacekeeping missions.

The foreign minister said the economic diplomacy has always been at the heart of the core activities of his ministry while a dedicated cell for international trade, investment and technology has been set up inside the Foreign Office to coordinate domestic and foreign endeavours for better results.

He said the foreign ministry has been working on five components of economic diplomacy - Enhancing FDI inflow, diversifying export, ensuring quality service, exporting Human Resources and transferring technology.

For creating a strong brand of Bangladesh, Dr Momen said they are working on various soft power pillars like business and trade, governance, institutional relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, familiarity, reputation and influence.

"When people hear the word Bangladesh, I want them to see a country of infinite potential and of an unimaginable depth – richly layered in the colours of human emotions and gallantly endowed in human spirit," he said.



The foreign minister said there is a huge scope for the both domestic and foreign entrepreneurial initiatives and investments in Bangladesh.

There are some lesser-known but economically firm emerging areas to invest like agro-processing, automobiles, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, information and communication technology and blue economy, he observed.

Dr Momen said as Bangladesh is on the way to becoming a digital economy and aim to become a knowledge economy by 2041, there is wide scope for much stronger investment in the ICT, health and education sectors.

He said the foreign ministry is already working with the BIDA – Bangladesh Investment Development Authority for designing a solid branding initiative for the country.

Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Army Chief General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Mayor of Croydon, UK, Sherwan Chowdhury and Physician to the Prime Minister Dr. A B M Abdullah, among others, also spoke at the event.