Momen to be part of PM’s entourage during upcoming UK, US visits

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will be accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visits to London, New York and Washington, said an official of the foreign ministry.

Momen was not part of the premier's entourage during her just-concluded state visit to India (5-8 September), citing "health reasons".

The seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly opens on 13 September with the theme, "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."

The theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.

At the UN General Assembly, on 20 September, heads of states and governments will explore solutions to the outstanding global challenges.

This year's general debate, which runs through 26 September, is expected to be fully in-person.