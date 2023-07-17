Momen to attend BIMSTEC foreign ministers’ retreat in Bangkok Monday

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:38 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will attend a retreat in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday which will be hosted by the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to exchange views on regional issues as well as ways to move the 25-year old organisation forward.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the BIMSTEC Member States on the sideline of the retreat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the next BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, later this year.

The sixth BIMSTEC Summit will be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of the regional grouping.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on July 18, said an official.

Earlier, Momen visited Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 12 and attended the Asean Regional Forum.

