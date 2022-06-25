Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 08:38 pm

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen called for strengthening free mobility of trade and investment and human resources and introducing a visa-free Commonwealth regime. 

He made the proposal at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the capital city of Rwanda on Saturday (25 June).

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame officially welcomed more than thirty Heads of States, Foreign Ministers and delegates to this year's CHOGM taking place from 24-25 June in Rwanda under the theme "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming." 

The Commonwealth leaders discussed building more partnerships among Commonwealth countries in areas including sustainable and inclusive development, governance, and rule of law, post-covid recovery, youth technology, and innovation. 

While delivering a speech at the CHOGM executive session, Foreign Minister Momen reiterated that commitment made in COP 26 on limiting temperature increase within 1.5 degrees and mobilizing 100 billion climate finance must continue to remain the flagship agenda of the Commonwealth. 

He also proposed a crisis management mechanism in the Commonwealth to address equitable access to global public health goods and services, including vaccines and therapeutics as well as mental health. He called upon Commonwealth nations to exert pressure on the Myanmar regime to comply with the 'Provisional Measures' by the ICJ and create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State for the safe, secure and dignified return of their nationals.

During the CHOGM the role of Bangladesh in climate change was commended by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and British Prime Minister while the Sultan of Brunei and Deputy Prime Minister of Malta commended Bangladesh on its pioneering role and initiative on Mental Health. 

While attending CHOGM and its sideline meetings, the Foreign Minister also had bilateral meetings with his counterpart of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Australia and the UK. Issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meetings. 

The two-day meeting ended with adopting declarations on childcare and protection reform; the Commonwealth Living Land Charter, the declaration on sustainable urbanization, and the Heads of Governments Communiqué. A Leaders Statement was also adopted at the Retreat.

