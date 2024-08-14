Mokabbir Hossain appointed as Public Security Division senior secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:18 pm

Mokabbir Hossain appointed as Public Security Division senior secretary

He was appointed after the govt removed Secretary Jahangir Alam from his post

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:18 pm
Md Mokabbir Hossain. Photo: Mumit M
Md Mokabbir Hossain. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) Chairman (senior secretary) Md Mokabbir Hossain has been appointed as senior secretary of the Public Security Division under Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular today (14 August) announcing his appointment.

He will replace Secretary Jahangir Alam who has been sent to force retirement.

According to a separate notification by the ministry, Jahangir Alam has been sent to force retirement as he completed 25 years of service and the government considers it necessary in the public interest.

On 29 November 2023, Mokabbir Hossain was promoted to senior secretary.

Earlier in July 2022, he was appointed as chairman of the BEPRC.

Previously, he served Biman Bangladesh Airlines as managing director and CEO.

