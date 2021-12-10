Mohiuddin, Tawhid elected RAC president, general secretary

Mohiuddin Ahmed and Tawhid Sourav have been elected president and general secretary of the Reporters Against Corruption (RAC), an organisation of journalists working with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Besides, RAC members elected Ahammad Foyez and Rahman Masud as vice-presidents while Jamson Mahbub and Shafi Uddin Ahmed as joint secretaries of the organisation in an election held in the capital on Friday.

Others elected office bearers are Organising Secretary Rabbi Siddiki, Finance Secretary Mahbub Saikot, Office Secretary Taslimul Haque Tawhid, Publication Secretary Jesmin Moli, Training and Research Secretary Shafiqul Islam Sabuj, International Affairs Secretary Atika Rahman, and Culture and Sports Secretary Ali Talukder.

Also, Morshed Noman, Alauddin Arif, Abul Kasem, Aditto Arafat, Syed Khan, Sheikh Mohammad Jamal Hossain and Shafik Shain have been elected as the executive committee members of the new committee.

Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Elias Khan, Dhaka Union of Journalist two faction's General Secretaries Sajjad Alam Khan and Md Shahidul Islam conducted the election as election commissioners.

Dhaka Reporters Unity President Nazrul Islam Mithu and others leaders were present on the occasion.