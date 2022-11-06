Mohila Dal general secretary and former MP Sultana Ahmed arrested under DSA

Mohila Dal General Secretary and former MP Sultana Ahmed was arrested from Tikatuli on Sunday (6 November) after a case was filed against her under the Digital Security Act for making inflammatory comments about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Abdul Hamid, former president of Gopalganj District Chhatra League, filed the case at Paltan police station in the capital on Sunday (November 6).

Sultana Ahmed was on her way home from the Sadarghat launch terminal after attending the Barishal rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) when a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested her and others, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during a press conference at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on Sunday morning.

"Everyone is living in an environment of terrible fear in the country. Anyone who speaks the truth against government wrongdoing can be subjected to severe government oppression. Mohila Dal General Secretary Sultana Ahmed was the victim of that oppression," he added. 

Sultana Ahmed's husband Toufique Ahmed said that she was initially taken to Tikatuli office of RAB and later handed over to Paltan police station.

Paltan Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Salauddin Mia said Sultana Ahmed has been sent to court.

Sultana Ahmed is a BNP politician and a former Member of Parliament. She was elected to parliament from reserved seat as a BNP candidate in 2005.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

