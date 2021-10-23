Mohibullah murder: One member of the killing squad arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 11:43 am

Mohibullah murder: One member of the killing squad arrested

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Saturday claimed to have arrested one of the members of the killing squad that took down prominent Rohingya leader Mohibullah last month.

Details about the arrest and investigation will be briefed on Saturday noon at the 14th APBn office in Cox's Bazar. 

SP Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th APBn, through a statement, requested media representatives to attend the press meet.

Unknown assailants gunned down Mohibullah, former chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPHR), on 29 September.

On 30 September, police filed a case over the murder following a complaint filed by his brother Habibullah.

Police have so far arrested five suspects for their involvement in the assassination of the Rohingya leader.

They are, Md Elias, Mohammad Selim, Abdus Salam, Jiaur Rahman, and Shawkat Ullah.

The 46-year-old Rohingya leader came to the limelight on 25 August 2019, when a rally organised by the Arakan Rohingya Society, to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine State of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.   

He also served as a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings and conferences.He, in the same year, visited the White House for a meeting on religious freedom with then-president Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingyas in Myanmar.

In his remarks to the UN rights council, Mohibullah said the Rohingya had faced "systematic genocide" in Myanmar, where the government denies them citizenship.

