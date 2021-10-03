Muhibullah murder: two Rohingya youths placed on 3-day remand

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:04 pm

On Sunday afternoon, APBN arrested another Rohingya person suspected of involvement in the murder

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Cox's Bazar court has placed two Rohingya youths arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of Rohingya leader Master Muhibullah, each on a three-day remand.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah of Ukhia Upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court ordered the remand after a hearing on Sunday, said Cox's Bazar Court Police Inspector Chandan Kumar Chakraborty.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, police produced the two in court, seeking seven days in remand. They were arrested on Friday from the Ukhia Rohingya camp.

The remanded are Selim Ullah alias Lamba Selim, 26, son of Nur Bashar from C-Block in Kutupalong Camp, and Shawkat Ullah, 25, son of Rahim Ullah from D-15 Block of Madhurchhara Camp No. 3.

On Sunday noon, Armed Police Battalion (APBN) personnel arrested another man by the name of Elias, 35, in a raid on Kutupalong 5 Rohingya camp in Ukhia, for suspected of involvement in the murder, said Md Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion.

Earlier on Saturday, two other Rohingyas, Abdus Salam, 32, and Ziaur Rahman, 32, were arrested. 

In total, five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder, said Investigation Officer of the case, SI Kartik Chandra Pal.

Master Muhibullah, 50, was the chairman of an organisation called Arakan Rohingya Society Peace for Human Rights. He was shot dead by armed terrorists in Lombashia of Kutupalong camp on Wednesday night. Muhibullah, a schoolteacher from Maungdaw of ​​Myanmar's Rakhine state, was vocal about the Rohingya genocide trials, safe repatriation, and their human rights. Western media termed him the 'voice of the Rohingya'.

Muhibullah was shot dead in his office in the Rohingya Camp by a group of Rohingya miscreants on the night of 29 September. His younger brother Habibullah filed a murder case with Ukhia Police Station, accusing 20-25 unidentified persons. 

