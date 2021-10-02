Mohibullah murder: 2 more Rohingyas held

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) early Saturday arrested two more Rohingyas for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

The arrestees – Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam – were nabbed by the members of APBN-14 during a drive at a camp in Kutupalong, Ukhia, confirmed its Commander SP Naimul Haque to TBS.

Later they were handed over to the Ukhia Police Station after Habibullah, younger brother of late Mohibullah, had identified them, the SP added.

On Friday, APBn arrested a Rohingya youth named Selim Ullah alias Lomba Selim for his alleged connection in the assassination. He was also handed over to the police.

So far total three people have been arrested in connection with Mohibullah's killing, said Ukhia Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, in a statement on Saturday, vowed to bring the killers of prominent Rohingya leader Mohibullah to justice soon.

The minister, in a statement, said, "Mohibullah wanted to return to his homeland, Myanmar, and that's why he was killed by a vested quarter.

"The government will take strict action against those involved in the killing. No one will be spared."

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

The outspoken Rohingya leader came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by the Arakan Rohingya Society, to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine State of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

He also served as a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings and conferences.

He, in the same year, visited the White House for a meeting on religious freedom with then-president Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingyas in Myanmar.

In his remarks to the UN rights council, Mohibullah said the Rohingya had faced "systematic genocide" in Myanmar, where the government denies them citizenship.