Mohammed Rafiuzzaman elected new president of TOAB

Mohammed Rafiuzzaman, the panel chief of the Conscious Reliance Forum, has been elected the new president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB).

The 21-member committee includes First Vice President Abdul Kalam Azad, Vice President Md Anwar Hossain, Director (Finance) Md Nurujjaman Suman, Director (Accounts) Md Saiful Islam, Director (International Relations) Md Mansur Alam Parvez, Director (Media and Public Relations) Md Yunus, Director (Trade and Fair) Md Taslim Amin and Director (Printing and Publication) SM Billal Hossain Suman, according to a press release.

On 1 June, the Conscious Reliance Forum won the biennial (2024-2026) election of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) in a full panel.

Nineteen candidates, led by panel chief Rafiuzzaman, and the only independent candidate, Mohammed Muhiuddin, owner of Player Holidays, competed in the election. Mohammed Shahidullah won the election with 295 votes.

Helal Uddin served as the chairman of the TOAB Election Board.