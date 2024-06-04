Mohammed Rafiuzzaman elected new president of TOAB

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 01:53 pm

File photo of Mohammed Rafiuzzaman
File photo of Mohammed Rafiuzzaman

Mohammed Rafiuzzaman, the panel chief of the Conscious Reliance Forum, has been elected the new president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB).

The 21-member committee includes First Vice President Abdul Kalam Azad, Vice President Md Anwar Hossain, Director (Finance) Md Nurujjaman Suman, Director (Accounts) Md Saiful Islam, Director (International Relations) Md Mansur Alam Parvez, Director (Media and Public Relations) Md Yunus, Director (Trade and Fair) Md Taslim Amin and Director (Printing and Publication) SM Billal Hossain Suman, according to a press release.

On 1 June, the Conscious Reliance Forum won the biennial (2024-2026) election of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) in a full panel.

Nineteen candidates, led by Mohammad Rafiuzzaman, panel chief of Conscious Reliance Forum, and Mohammad Mohiuddin, the sole independent candidate, and proprietor of Pleasure Holidays, contested the election.

Mohammad Shahidullah became the first in the election with 295 votes.

Helal Uddin served as the chairman of the TOAB Election Board.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) / Mohammed Rafiuzzaman / TOAB

