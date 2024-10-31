Mohammadpur Geneva Camp's drug kingpin Bunia Sohel arrested

He has 18 cases of kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking, including 3 murder cases, filed against him with the Mohammadpur Police Station

Representational image. Photo: Collected
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today (31 October) arrested notorious drug dealer Bunia Sohel, a known king of the heroin operation in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp, from Sylhet.

He has 18 cases of kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking, including 3 murder cases, filed against him with the Mohammadpur Police Station.

An official of Mohammadpur Police Station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

However, he has not yet been handed over to the police.

