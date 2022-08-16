Mohammad Ali Mia becomes new CID chief

Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia has been appointed as the new chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He has been given the new responsibility in a notification issued by the Public Security Division of the home ministry on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ali Mia replaced Barrister Mahbubur Rahman as the post fell vacant on 31 July following the latter's retirement.

Mohammad Ali Mia is a resident of Tungipara in Gopalganj. He joined Bangladesh Police as an officer belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).

