Mohakhali railway, bus stations blocked by protesters; clashes break out with BCL, police

The Mohakhali Railway Station and Bus Station have both been blocked by protesters, who are now clashing with police and Chhatra League.

Train operations have been suspended at the station, rendering the capital virtually disconnected by rail from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, no bus has left the Mohakhali bus station after 10:30am.

Our reporter at the spot has seen police firing teargas shells on protesters one after another amid the clashes.

The clashes are intensifying, according to our reporter on the ground.

All shops and other commercial establishments are currently closed in the area.