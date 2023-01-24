Moghbazar blast injures 5: Police suspects St Mary’s school was the target

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
24 January, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:18 pm

Related News

Moghbazar blast injures 5: Police suspects St Mary’s school was the target

At least three CCTV footages obtained by TBS shows that the explosion occurred from a plastic waste drum 

Zia Chowdhury
24 January, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:18 pm
Moghbazar blast injures 5: Police suspects St Mary’s school was the target

At least five persons including a Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) engineer have been injured in a suspicious blast on the sidewalk at Moghbazar wireless area on Tuesday. Police claimed the explosion was targeted and premeditatedly planted inside an English medium school's waste bin.

"Analysing CCTV footage and the circumstantial evidence, we can assume that explosives were put on that drum on purpose and the drum was inside the school premises. It might have been pre-planned and targeted," a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard.

"It was clearly a bomb explosion. However, we are quizzing the employees of the school and other CCTV footages, and we will surely identify the culprits who were behind the blast," the official added. 

The injured have been identified as a passerby Saidul Islam, 35, Abu Kalam, 25, Md Shaheen, 30, Md Tareq, 20 and Akilur Rahman, 16.

Among the injured, Saidul Islam is an engineer and used to work at Mogbazar Agrani apartment project and the rest are DPDC workers, who were piling sand while the blast took place.

All the injured are out of danger now, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital residential physician Alauddin. He also said that they have been kept in observation for now.

"They may get released on Tuesday night," he added.

A worker named Mohiuudin took the injured to the DMCH and said that they were piling sand on a road in front of Dhaka Community Medical College Hospital.

"All of a sudden we heard an explosion and the blast happened from a plastic waste bin. Later we could only see smoke coming out of the scene," he said.

"At least three of the workers and passer-by sustained broken glass injuries," added Mohiuddin. 

At least three CCTV footage obtained by The Business Standard shows that at around 9:39am the explosion occurred from inside a blue-coloured plastic waste drum and the same drum was kept at the footpath at 8:50am. The adjacent pharmacy and another shop were damaged after the explosion. 

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Division told The Business Standard, "We are looking into whether it was a crude bomb and if any other issue is linked with the incident."

According to the fire service, they received a call at around 9:45am about the blast and sent two units to the spot. They found that a plastic waste bin exploded from inside and the reason behind the explosion could not be determined as of filing this report.

Visiting the ST Mary international school, situated at 10A/1, Boro Moghbazar, the drum was seen kept at the adjacent footpath which is in front of the main gate of the school.

The blast took place just 21 minutes before the classes began.

DMP's Counter Terrorism officials have collected evidence to check whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device or like just any other manual bomb.    

Shilon Khan, principal of the St Mary's International School told The Business Standard that the plastic drum belonged to their school and in the morning a cleaner moved the plastic drum to a nearby footpath.

"We have roughly 130 students from Play group to O level and luckily the blast took place outside of the school premises and the classes did not begin by then. Our class time starts at 10pm every day, and the 'explosives' were inside the drum, which also belongs to the school. It might be pre-planned," he said.

The principal also said that they have provided CCTV footage and employees information to the law enforcement agencies and they are yet to file any lawsuit or initiate any legal proceedings.

Top News

Moghbazar explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

14h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

15h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

4h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

5h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

6h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February