MoFA was not consulted while dropping 'except Israel' from e-passports: Momen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not consulted while removing the words "except Israel" from the e-passport though the Bangladesh's position regarding Israel remains unchanged, former Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today (31 May).

"I was foreign minister at that time. I was not consulted, even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not consulted," he said while responding to a question at a public parliament debate contest at FDC.

He also noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs looks into the passport matters.

Bangladeshi passports now do not bear the text "valid for all countries of the world except Israel."

Momen, also chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, however said Bangladesh does not even have any commercial relations with Israel.

Debate for Democracy organised the event, with its chairman Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron, in the chair.

The topic of the debate was "United efforts by the Muslim world can help stop Israeli aggression in Palestine."

State University of Bangladesh and Kabi Nazrul Government College debated on the topic.

The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was drawn to a message on X issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel welcoming removal of ban on travel to Israel on E-passports being issued by Bangladesh in 2021.

Momen said they were told that the removal of the observation has been done to maintain international standard of Bangladeshi e-passports.

The MoFA at that time said it does not imply any change of Bangladesh's foreign policy towards the Middle East.

The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged, according to the MoFA.

The government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its longstanding position in this regard.

The government of Bangladesh has always condemned the atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza.

Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

Speaking as the chief guest, Momen said unity among the Muslim countries can play a supportive role but laid emphasis on engaging with the Western world with intensified negotiations.

He said the United Nations has no power as an organisation as such as the things depend on willingness of the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"We have to make these five countries- China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and United States - understand. We need to make the US understand for their own interest and for the interest of humanity," Momen said.

He said if does not agree to act, it is not possible to achieve the goal of peace.

Momen said there is a need for collective international efforts instead of lip services to ensure that genocide is stopped, human rights and dignity are protected.

He said everyone - civil society members and media - has a role to play as little drops of water, make the mighty ocean.

"We need to demonstrate sincerity instead of lip services," Momen said.

The former foreign minister highlighted the importance of regional peace and stability that this region maintains and it helps to make development sustainable.

He said many European countries are in problems due to war in Ukraine.

Momen also said they do not want any proxy war in this region.

Bangladesh reiterated her pledge to support Palestine endeavors in obtaining full membership of Palestine in the United Nations through advocacy in all international forums and beyond.

Bangladesh called for a long term ceasefire and urged all concerned to exercise restraint to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said there is no division in the politics of Bangladesh on supporting the Palestinian state, noting that all are for Palestine.

He said the silent cry of the people of Palestine is the cry of endangered humanity around the world.

"The killing, looting, rape, brutality and inhumanity in Gaza is the darkest chapter in the history of the world," Kiron said, adding that every person in Palestine is now on the brink of life and death.

He placed seven-point recommendations to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

He said the Muslim world should unite and forget the Shia-Sunni divide

State University defeated the debaters of Kabi Nazrul Government College in the shadow parliament.

Professor Abu Muhammad Roys, journalists Masud Karim, AKM Moinuddin, Jhumur Bari and Ekramul Haque Sayem were present as judges.

