Modi for working together with Bangladesh for inclusive growth

Bangladesh

UNB
10 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 10:22 am

"Our shared commitment to intensify the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh is one of the most important means through which we can continue to deliver inclusive growth," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photo: HT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photo: HT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his country's optimism to deliver inclusive growth for the citizens working together with Bangladesh despite an "increasingly complex and challenging" international environment.

"Our shared commitment to intensify the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh is one of the most important means through which we can continue to deliver inclusive growth," he said.

Modi said he looks forward to discussing these and other issues when they meet in New Delhi in a few weeks' time.

Modi extended his personal good wishes to PM Hasina for Eid-al Azha.

On the occasion of Eid-al Azha, Prime Minister Modi sent a message to her Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. 

"I have the pleasure to wish you (PM Hasina), your family and the fraternal people of Bangladesh Eid Mubarak," he said.

"As our people prosper, this festival reminds of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing, especially with less fortunate members of our societies, whose interests have been of priority to both of us and our governments," the message reads.

