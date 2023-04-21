Modi greets Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

In an Eid greetings message sent to Sheikh Hasina, Modi wrote: "On behalf of the people of India, I convey my Eid greetings to you and the people of Bangladesh".

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, he mentioned, Muslims around the world, including India, have performed fasting and prayers, a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing said today.

"On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the people of the world along with the Muslim Ummah are realising the values of unity and brotherhood," he noted.

The Indian Premier highly praised the Bangladesh Prime Minister, saying that as a result of Sheikh Hasina's personal initiative, the multilateral partnership-based relationship of the two countries has been transformed into a "role model of neighbourly relations" in the world.

Narendra Modi said, "He looks forward to continuing work with Sheikh Hasina to take the relations between the two countries to new heights".

The Indian Prime Minister wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries and across the world.