Modi greets PM marking international day of Yoga

It was heartening to see that Bangladeshis are turning out in numbers in the last few years to perform Yoga, he said

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday greeted the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of International day of yoga, that will be globally observed on 21 June.

In his massage, Modi said "I wish to extend through your good offices, my deepest gratitude for the cooperation and efforts extended by one and all in marking the International day of yoga celebrations a resounding success every year in Bangladesh."

"It was heartening to see our sisters and brothers in Bangladesh turning out in numbers in the last few years to perform Yoga at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. I am sure that International day of yoga celebrations will continue to enjoy your government's support in the years ahead.", Modi said.

He also delivered his best wishes to PM Hasina, her family and all the Bangladeshi people for good health and well-being.

The International Day of yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India.

The theme for this year's International Day of yoga is "Yoga for Wellness", which particularly relevant in the current context of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Prime Minister, in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

 

