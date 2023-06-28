Modi greets PM Hasina, Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

UNB
28 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 08:41 pm

Modi greets PM Hasina, Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Adha

UNB
28 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 08:41 pm
Modi greets PM Hasina, Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Adha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his warmest greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha. 

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the sacred festival of Eid-ul-Adha serves as a strong reminder of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood.

He also noted that the bonds between the people of India and Bangladesh are forged in the shared history, cultural kinship as well as sacrifices of people on both sides.

Modi expressed his confidence that the holy festival "will bring our people even closer."

