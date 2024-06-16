Modi extends Eid greetings to Sheikh Hasina

UNB
16 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 10:58 am

UNB
PM Narendra Modi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. File Photo: @MEAIndia
PM Narendra Modi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. File Photo: @MEAIndia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, conveying his warmest greetings on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid-Al-Adha. 

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the festival reminds all of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world. 

He also described Eid-Al-Adha as an integral part of multicultural heritage. 

Prime Minister Modi wished Prime Minister Hasina continued good health and wellbeing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit New Delhi after Eid vacation, on her first bilateral visit to India after her reelection following January 7 national polls. 

