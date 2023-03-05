Modi congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to 22nd president-elect of Bangladesh Md Shahabuddin.

In a congratulatory message to Mohammad Shahabuddin recently, the Indian Prime Minister said, "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I wish to extend warmest congratulations to you on your election as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

"Your contribution as a freedom fighter and experience as a jurist brings great value to this high office," said Narendra Modi in the message.

The Prime Minister said that the two countries have a unique bilateral relationship which is firmly rooted in countries' shared sacrifices and is nurtured by vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties.

"As a close friend of Bangladesh, we remain steadfast in our commitment to further deepen this multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the people of both our countries. I am confident that under your visionary leadership our engagement will continue to grow from strength to strength," the Indian premier added.

He wished the president-elect good health and success.