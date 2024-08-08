Modi congratulates Dr Yunus on assuming new role as chief advisor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Modi congratulates Dr Yunus on assuming new role as chief advisor

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 10:14 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government.

In a post on X, moments after Dr Yunus and 13 other advisors were sworn in, Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities.

""We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development, he added.
 

Top News

Narendra Modi / India / Dr Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

5h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

14h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

3h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

3h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

4h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

6h | Videos