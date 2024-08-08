Modi congratulates Dr Yunus on assuming new role as chief advisor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government.

In a post on X, moments after Dr Yunus and 13 other advisors were sworn in, Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities.

My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the… Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel August 8, 2024

""We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development, he added.

