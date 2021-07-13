Moderna vaccination kicks off in 12 city corporations

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administration has been started in different areas under 12 city corporations.

Moderna vaccine is being given in 41 centres under Dhaka City Corporation.

Besides, Pfizer vaccination is going on in the remaining seven centres.

The first dose of Sinopharm vaccine in Dhaka City Corporation area was given on Monday. Sinopharm vaccine is being given only at district and upazila level.

It was seen after a visit in centres; most of the vaccination centres have a target of giving 400 doses of vaccine.

Old registrations, as well as new registrations, have come to vaccinate.