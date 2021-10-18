Moderately heavy to heavy falls forecasted over southern part of country

Bangladesh

BSS
18 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 02:33 pm

Related News

Moderately heavy to heavy falls forecasted over southern part of country

BSS
18 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 02:33 pm
File Photo/ Collected
File Photo/ Collected

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna and Barishal divisions; at many places over Chattogram, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

Day and night temperature may fall by (1-2) degree celcius over the country, according to a met office release here today.

The low over Telangana and adjoining area persists. South-west Monsoon has withdrawn from northern part of the country. Monsoon is fairly active elsewhere over the country and moderate over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 35.5 degree celsius jointly at Chandpur and Bogura and minimum temperature today was recorded by 24.3 degree celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00 am today was recorded by 44 millimeters (mm) at Bhola.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05-30 PM and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-58 AM.

Top News

Weather / Weather forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

20h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

20h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij