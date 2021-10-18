Moderately heavy to heavy falls forecasted over southern part of country

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna and Barishal divisions; at many places over Chattogram, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

Day and night temperature may fall by (1-2) degree celcius over the country, according to a met office release here today.

The low over Telangana and adjoining area persists. South-west Monsoon has withdrawn from northern part of the country. Monsoon is fairly active elsewhere over the country and moderate over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 35.5 degree celsius jointly at Chandpur and Bogura and minimum temperature today was recorded by 24.3 degree celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00 am today was recorded by 44 millimeters (mm) at Bhola.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05-30 PM and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-58 AM.