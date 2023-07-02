With moderate traffic, Dhaka's air quality too is 'moderate' this morning

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

With moderate traffic, Dhaka's air quality too is 'moderate' this morning

UNB
02 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:58 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' zone this morning (2 July), thanks to the torrential rain for the past few days and traffic yet to return to its usual form after the Eid holidays.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 68 at 8:25am, Dhaka ranked 29th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India's Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and China's Beijing occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 137, 133 and 114, respectively.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Besides, an AQI between 150 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.

Top News

AQI / Dhaka air quality / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the government is working on reviving Gandaria Railway Station which will connect the Dhaka-Jashore rail line through the Padma Bridge and another railway line will connect to Narayanganj. Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

45m | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

3h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh