Moderate to thick fog may occur from midnight: Met office

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) press release today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning," the BMD release added.

The Ridge of the Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius at Teknaf of Chattogram division, while the minimum temperature today was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga of Khulna division.

The sun sets at 5.13 pm today and rises at 6.34am tomorrow in the capital.