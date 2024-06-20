Mocking freedom fighter quota: Man arrested for Facebook post

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 11:56 am

Jahangir Alam. Photo: Collected
Jahangir Alam. Photo: Collected

A 43-year-old man named Jahangir Alam has been arrested over a Facebook post "mocking" the quota system for freedom fighters in government jobs.

Jahangir, son of Md Mokhlesur Rahman from CP Road in the Dharanda area of Hakimpur upazila, was taken into custody following a case filed by Freedom Fighter Liakat Ali, the former commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad. The case was registered under the Cyber Security Act yesterday (19 June) noon.

Md Dulal Hossain, officer in charge (OC) of Hakimpur police station, confirmed the arrest and stated that Jahangir was apprehended from his home in the afternoon.

The arrestee will be sent to jail through Dinajpur court today, added the OC.

The Facebook post, made by Jahangir on 17 June, suggested that "30% of the meat of sacrificial animals should be allotted to the grandchildren of freedom fighters." This post quickly went viral, sparking outrage among the family members of freedom fighters.

Comments

