Mocha to complete crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast by this afternoon

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over the East Central Bay is likely to move north-northeasterly direction further and complete the crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast near Sittwe (Myanmar) by today afternoon.

"It is now crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast. It is likely to move north-northeasterly direction further and complete crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast near Sittwe (Myanmar) by afternoon today," said the met office's 19th special bulletin.



It said the maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 195 kph rising to 215 kpii in gusts squalls. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' over the East Central Bay and adjoining area moved to north-northeastwards, intensified over the Northeast Bay and adjoining area and was centred at 9 am today about 335 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 250 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar Port and 435 km south of Mongla Port and 350 km south of Payra Port.

The maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to keep hoisting the great danger signal number 10 while Chattogram and Payra ports have been asked to keep hoisting the great danger signal number eight.

Besides, the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisting local warning signal number four.

The coastal district of Cox's Bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under the great danger signal number ten while the coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal Bhola, Patuakiiali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under the great danger signal number eight.

River ports of the districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur and Borguna have been advised to hoist riverine the great danger signal number four.

Under the peripheral effect of very severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 5-7 feet above normal astronomical tide.

Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Our Cox's Bazar correspondent said the wind speed is rising at Teknaf and Saint Martin Island at the influence of the cyclonic storm.

Heavy rainfall along has also been continuing since 9 this morning under its influence.